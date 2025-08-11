OTT line-up shines bright with action, thrills and animated fun

The second week of August 2025 is set to thrill OTT audiences with a diverse slate of releases across genres and platforms. From DreamWorks Animation’s lighthearted Dog Man on Jio Hotstar to Netflix’s espionage-packed Saare Jahan Se Accha, viewers can expect everything from animated comedy to high-stakes spy drama.

Sci-fi horror takes center stage with Alien: Earth on Jio Hotstar, while ZEE5’s Tehran delivers tense international intrigue. ETV Win rounds out the week with Constable Kanakam, a gritty small-town cop drama headlined by Varsha Bollamma.

Jio Hotstar

Dog Man- August 11

DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man, an animated superhero comedy based on Dav Pilkey’s beloved graphic novels, has charmed audiences worldwide. Directed and co-written by Peter Hastings, the Captain Underpants spin-off features voices from Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, Lucas Hopkins Calderon, and Ricky Gervais.

Produced by Karen Foster, Dog Man blends slapstick humor with heart, proving a hit for kids and nostalgic fans of Pilkey’s universe alike.

Alien: Earth- August 13

FX is set to unleash Alien: Earth, a highly anticipated American science fiction horror series from creator Noah Hawley, on August 12, 2025. Serving as a prequel to Ridley Scott’s 1979 classic Alien, the series is set in 2120—two years before the events of the original film. Starring Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, and Adarsh Gourav, the story follows the crew of the space vessel Maginot after it crash-lands on Earth.

A young woman and a team of tactical soldiers make a shocking discovery that brings humanity face-to-face with its deadliest threat.

Netflix

Saare Jahan Se Accha- August 13

Netflix is set to release Saare Jahan Se Accha, a Hindi-language action thriller series created by Gaurav Shukla, in 2025. The show follows a resilient Indian spy who faces off against his formidable counterpart across the border in a tense game of wits and tradecraft, aiming to sabotage a dangerous nuclear program. Promising a gripping blend of espionage, strategy, and suspense, the series will delve into the covert world of intelligence operations, with high emotional stakes and a race against time. It marks Netflix’s latest addition to its growing lineup of original Indian thrillers.

Zee 5

Tehran- August 14

Tehran, an upcoming Hindi-language action thriller, is set to debut on ZEE5 on August 14, 2025. Directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav, and Sandeep Leyzell, the film features John Abraham, Neeru Bajwa, and Manushi Chhillar in pivotal roles. Inspired by the 2012 attacks on Israeli diplomats, Tehran weaves a gripping tale of espionage, international intrigue, and high-stakes action. The film promises to deliver a tense, fast-paced narrative as it explores the shadowy world of covert operations against a volatile geopolitical backdrop.

ETV Win

Constable Kanakam- August 14

Directed by Prasanth Kumar Dimmala, Constable Kanakam marks a significant departure for actress Varsha Bollamma, who steps into her first serious role after a career in romantic and family dramas. The film’s music is composed by Suresh Bobbili, with cinematography by Sriram Mukkupati. The story follows a determined small-town female cop who cracks a challenging case using her intelligence and perseverance. Rajeev Kanakala plays a pivotal role, while the film is produced by Kovelamudi Satya Saibaba and Veturi Hemanth Kumar on a modest budget.