OTT roundup: A big weekend of new releases across platforms

This week brings a fresh wave of theatrical hits and new originals to major OTT platforms, giving audiences a diverse selection of romantic comedies, thrillers, social satires, and blockbuster spectacles. From Netflix and Prime Video to Aha, ZEE5, and JioHotstar, here’s a detailed look at everything now streaming, neatly separated by platform for easier navigation.

Netflix

Dude

Netflix adds a festive romantic comedy to its catalogue with Dude, which originally released in theatres during the Diwali season. Directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, the film stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, supported by R. Sarathkumar and Rohini. Available in several languages, Dude traces the emotional ups and downs between two childhood friends, Agan and Kural, who run an event management company together. When Kural expresses her love, Agan dismisses her feelings—only to realise later that he loves her too, but by then, she has moved on. The film blends humour, heartbreak, and the bittersweet complexities of modern love.

Telusu Kada

Another emotional drama now streaming on Netflix is Telusu Kada, marking the directorial debut of Neeraja Kona. Featuring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty, the story revolves around Varun, a chef who marries Anjali through an arranged marriage after a painful breakup. Their peaceful life takes a sharp turn when they discover Anjali cannot conceive. IVF specialist Dr. Raaga Kumar proposes surrogacy and volunteers herself—unveiling a complicated past, since she is Varun’s ex-girlfriend. What follows is an intricate emotional triangle, exploring love, trust, and relationships tested by unexpected truths.

Jolly LLB 3

The acclaimed legal franchise returns with Jolly LLB 3, which released in September and quickly became the highest-grossing film in the series. Now streaming on Netflix, the film is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor and brings Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi together as the two iconic “Jollys.” The plot follows their rivalry turning into a powerful alliance as they fight a corrupt real estate magnate responsible for a land-grab case inspired by the 2011 Bhatta Parsaul protests. With Saurabh Shukla returning as Judge Tripathi, the film blends humour, satire, and sharp commentary on India’s legal system, earning praise for its performances and engaging storytelling.

Delhi Crime – Season 3

Streaming exclusively on Netflix, the third season of Delhi Crime continues the gripping, realistic tone that earned the show an International Emmy. Inspired by the 2012 “Baby Falak” case, the season focuses on a disturbing human trafficking network. Shefali Shah reprises her celebrated role as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, supported by Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang. This time, Huma Qureshi joins as the formidable antagonist “Badi Didi.” Known for its emotional depth and procedural authenticity, the season promises a tense and impactful narrative.

JioHotstar

Avihitham

JioHotstar brings Avihitham, Senna Hegde’s black comedy-drama set in North Kerala. The film revolves around a jobless man who mistakenly interprets a neighbour’s interaction as an extramarital affair, sparking wild gossip that spreads throughout the village. What begins as casual chatter grows into a morality-fuelled operation by nosy locals aiming to “expose” the imagined couple. With performances by Unni Raj and Renji Kankol, the film has been praised for its dialect authenticity, satirical tone, and sharp critique of moral policing and small-town hypocrisy.

Jurassic World Rebirth

Also streaming on JioHotstar is Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh instalment in the iconic Jurassic Park franchise. Directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, the film introduces an entirely new cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey. Set five years after Jurassic World Dominion, the plot follows an extraction team dispatched to a remote island to collect dinosaur DNA for medical research. Their mission takes a perilous turn when a shipwrecked family enters the picture, forcing them to battle both the elements and deadly prehistoric creatures. Despite mixed reviews—some critics felt the film lost sight of its dinosaur-driven roots—it achieved massive global success, earning over $868 million.

Prime Video

Playdate

Prime Video brings the chaotic action-comedy Playdate, starring Kevin James and Alan Ritchson. The film follows Brian, a recently jobless accountant turned full-time dad, who befriends Jeff, an enigmatic stay-at-home father with a mysterious past. What starts as a simple playdate quickly unravels into an action-packed chase involving mercenaries. Directed by Luke Greenfield and written by Neil Goldman, the film features Sarah Chalke and Alan Tudyk in supporting roles. Critics were largely unimpressed, citing the film’s uneven humour, but some viewers appreciated its goofy, spoof-like style.

Aha Video

K-Ramp

Aha Video now streams K-Ramp, a romantic comedy directed by Jains Nani and released theatrically in October. The film stars Kiran Abbavaram as Kumar, a pampered youngster sent to Kerala to reform his reckless behaviour. There, he meets Mercy Joy, portrayed by Yukti Thareja, who suffers from PTSD. Kumar mistakes her kindness for affection, but as he learns about her struggles, he is compelled to confront his own flaws. While Sai Kumar and Vennela Kishore add dramatic and comic layers respectively, the film received mixed reviews—praised for its performances but critiqued for its emotional execution. Despite this, it turned into a surprise box-office success.

ZEE5

Jarann

On ZEE5, viewers can watchJarann, a psychological thriller that earned widespread praise for Amruta Subhash’s standout performance. Written and directed by Hrishikesh Gupte, the film is set in a remote village engulfed in rumours of black magic and deep-rooted superstitions. Radha, played by Subhash, struggles with resurfacing psychological issues as mysterious events disturb the community. The narrative blurs the line between mental instability and supernatural fear, building to a gripping and unexpected climax. With Anita Date-Kelkar and Kishor Kadam in pivotal roles, the film is available in Marathi and Telugu.

With an eclectic blend of genres and storytelling styles, this week’s OTT releases promise engaging viewing across all major platforms, ensuring something for every type of audience.