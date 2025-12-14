Streaming spotlight this week

As 2025 draws to a close, streaming platforms have delivered a rich and diverse slate of entertainment, offering viewers everything from crime thrillers and gothic romances to family comedies and inspiring sports dramas. With original content in multiple languages and formats, audiences have plenty to binge. Here’s a detailed look at notable films and series across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and SonyLIV.

Netflix

Kaantha

Kaantha is a Tamil-language period crime drama now streaming on Netflix, set against the vibrant film industry of 1950s Madras. Dulquer Salmaan stars as T.K. Mahadevan, a rising superstar whose relationship with mentor-director Ayya (Samuthirakani) turns bitter after he renames Ayya’s passion project Shaantha to Kaantha. The tension escalates when a murder occurs on set involving debutante Kumari (Bhagyashri Borse), prompting an investigation led by Inspector Devaraj (Rana Daggubati). The film immerses viewers in cinematic nostalgia, professional rivalries, and the darker side of fame.

Single Papa

Single Papa, a six-episode Hindi-language comedy-drama web series, debuted on Netflix on December 12, 2025. The series follows Gaurav Gehlot (Kunal Kemmu), a man-child from Delhi whose life is upended when he adopts an abandoned baby named Amul. Facing adoption hurdles, family resistance, and societal scrutiny, Gaurav’s journey provides a heartwarming, humorous exploration of single fatherhood and modern family dynamics.

Man vs Baby

Rowan Atkinson stars in Man vs Baby, a four-episode family-friendly comedy miniseries streaming on Netflix. A follow-up to Man vs Bee, the show sees Trevor Bingley attempting a quiet holiday while housesitting a luxury London penthouse. Chaos ensues when a baby from a school nativity play is accidentally left in his care. Packed with slapstick humor and festive antics, the series offers classic British comedy for all ages.

City of Shadows (Ciudad de sombras)

City of Shadows is a Spanish-language thriller mini-series spanning six episodes. Set in Barcelona, the story begins with a shocking murder at Gaudí’s Casa Milà, drawing disgraced inspector Milo Malart (Isak Férriz) back to duty. Partnering with deputy inspector Rebeca Garrido, Malart investigates crimes unfolding across famous Gaudí landmarks, uncovering urban corruption, political secrets, and the city’s hidden past. The series skillfully blends suspense, history, and crime drama for international audiences.

Prime Video

12A Railway Colony

12A Railway Colony is a Telugu horror crime thriller now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Nani Kasaragadda, the film stars Allari Naresh as Karthik, whose life in a quiet Warangal colony is disrupted when a murder investigation makes him the prime suspect. Alongside Kamakshi Bhaskarla, the film masterfully combines suspense, crime, and eerie storytelling, keeping viewers on edge while unraveling a web of secrets in a seemingly ordinary neighborhood.

Dracula: A Love Tale

Luc Besson’s Dracula: A Love Tale is a French gothic romance film blending fantasy, horror, and tragedy. Caleb Landry Jones plays Dracula, a 15th-century prince who becomes a vampire after renouncing God following his wife’s death. Centuries later, in 19th-century Paris, he encounters Mina, the mirror image of his lost love, sparking a tragic and passionate pursuit. Christoph Waltz co-stars as a priest, offering a chilling yet romantic exploration of love, loss, and immortality.

JioHotstar

Aaromaley

Aaromaley, a 2025 Tamil romantic comedy directed by Sarang Thiagu, is streaming on JioHotstar. The film stars Kishen Das as Ajith, a hopeless romantic whose belief in “movie magic” love clashes with his pragmatic boss, Anjali (Shivathmika Rajashekar), at a matrimony agency. Through comedic misunderstandings and heartfelt moments, Ajith learns that love must be earned rather than expected. The film offers a humorous yet touching exploration of romance and human relationships.

Superman

James Gunn’s Superman reboot introduces a young Clark Kent navigating his early career at the Daily Planet. Starring David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, the film confronts Lex Luthor’s schemes while launching the DC Universe’s “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters,” introducing heroes like Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Metamorpho. Released in the U.S. on July 11, 2025, the film has grossed $616.7 million worldwide and is praised for its colorful, hopeful tone, now streaming on JioHotstar.

SonyLIV

Real Kashmir Football Club

Real Kashmir Football Club is an eight-episode Hindi-language sports drama streaming exclusively on SonyLIV. Inspired by true events, the series chronicles journalist Sohail Mir (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) and entrepreneur Shirish Bhattu (Manav Kaul) as they establish Kashmir’s first professional football club after the 2014 floods. The narrative explores the challenges and triumphs of the club’s founding, dramatizing a story previously highlighted in a BAFTA-winning 2019 BBC Scotland documentary. The series emphasizes hope, resilience, and the power of sports to inspire communities.

2025 has proven to be an exciting year for streaming audiences, offering an impressive mix of genres, languages, and storytelling styles. Netflix continues to deliver suspenseful dramas, family-friendly comedies, and international thrillers. Prime Video impresses with its blend of crime thrillers and gothic romance, while JioHotstar offers heartwarming romance and blockbuster superhero adventures. SonyLIV highlights inspiring, real-life sports stories with emotional depth.

With so many diverse options available, viewers can explore new cultures, experience historical settings, enjoy slapstick comedy, or immerse themselves in gripping mysteries—all from the comfort of home. The year’s streaming lineup reflects the evolving landscape of digital entertainment, proving that there is truly something for everyone in today’s OTT ecosystem.