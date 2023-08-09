This is how Faria Abdullah got the role of Priya in Sony LIV’s ‘The Jengaburu Curse’

We have often heard of different actors talking about how they bagged a certain role in a film or a show. Mostly because of their physique, personality, voice, etc. But have you ever heard of an actor landing a role in a show because of her tattoo? Yes, you heard it right. Faria Abdullah who has predominantly worked in the south-film industry bagged her first Hindi OTT show, ‘The Jengaburu Curse’, because of her tattoo. Faria Abdullah will be seen playing the lead role of Priyambada Das in India’s first Cli-Fi thriller which is set to stream from 9th August only on Sony LIV.



While talking about her character, she said, "During the show narration, when Nila sir described the character of Priyambada, he mentioned a specific tattoo design on the character's leg. To everyone's surprise, I had the same tattoo, creating an incredible coincidence and connection between me and the character. Nila sir's reaction to seeing my tattoo, stating that he had finally found Priyambada, added to the feeling that this role was destined for me. The casting director, Mukesh Chhabra, then approached me for the role, and I immediately accepted it because I found the character to be extraordinary and challenging, making it an irresistible opportunity. What's fascinating is that I felt an instant connection with the role, almost as if the character found me instead of me actively seeking out the role. This deep resonance with the character may have fueled my passion and dedication to portraying Priyambada in ‘The Jengaburu Curse’."

Produced by Studio Next, ‘The Jengaburu Curse’ is created and directed by Nila Madhab Panda. Written by Mayank Tewari, Paulo Perez serves as the DOP on the series. Alokananda Dasgupta and Durga Prasad Mohapatra serve as music directors and production designers respectively. Edited by Jabeen Merchant, the series features Faria Abdullah, Nasser, Makarand Deshpande, Sudev Nair, Deipak Sampat, and Hitesh Dave in pivotal roles.