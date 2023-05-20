Cannes 2023: Mrunal, Aishwarya Rai, Manushi, Emy, Sara Ali Khan And Esha Gupta Shined On The Prestigious Red Carpet
It is all known that beautiful Bollywood divas Mrunal, Aishwarya Rai, Manushi, Emy, Sara Ali Khan And Esha Gupta have sashayed the red carpet with their designer outfits…
Aishwarya Rai
The former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made all and sundry go the jaw dropped with her lightweight aluminium metal long coat which is enhanced with a signature corset and crystals. She left her hair flowy and went with statement red lipstick…
Bollywood's glam doll Esha Gupta looked modish and chic wearing a dreamy white gown with a floral neckline and thigh-high slit detailing. Her low bun and diamond earrings along with on-point makeup made her look pretty on the red carpet!
Sara Ali Khan
The PataudiKhaandan’s princess Sara Ali Khan made her debut on the Cannes 2023 red carpet with complete traditional Indian attire. She wore a designer Abu JaniSandeepKhosla’s golden lehenga which is adorned with crystals, pearls and intricate hand work. Her low bun and dupatta also finished off her look…
Manushi Chhillar
The former Miss World also made her debut on the Cannes 2023 red carpet with a butterfly-shaped white gown. Her off-shoulder designer gown is made with 100 layers of Italian silk tulle which was painstakingly pleated by hand. It took 800 hours to create this designer gown. Her emerald serpent neckpiece and flowy tresses completed her red carpet look…
Amy Jackson
The beautiful ‘I’ actress Amy looked stunning on the red carpet… She wore a single-shouldered black gown that featured thigh-high slit detailing. Her elegant diamond neck-piece and earrings upped her look along with black heels. Her low bun and shimmery makeup gave her enough attention on the red carpet!
Stay tuned to Hans India to explore more such amazing ‘Cannes 2023’ content…