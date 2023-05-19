Cannes 2023: Sita Ramam Actress Mrunal Thakur Rocked On The Red Carpet With Her Royal Look

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Mrunal Thakur is in the best phase of her career… Well, this also made her to debut on the prestigious Cannes 2023 red carpet and shine on the global arena carrying Indian Pride. She made her debut appearance on the red carpet yesterday and also posted beautiful pics on her Instagram page treating all her fans…



This is her first look at Cannes 2023… Mrunal wore a black swimsuit and teamed it with a bling jacket and lace pants by Dhruv Kapoor.

She completed her look with Christian Louboutin heels and finished off her appeal with on-point makeup and flowy tresses.

This is her second look straight from Cannes 2023… She wore a Falguni Shane Peacock silver shimmer saree and teamed it with a sleeveless matching blouse.

This is her third look which made her own complete regal attire… She is seen draped in an amazing co-ord set which is enhanced with intricate lace detailing. Be it her veil or neckpiece or on-point makeup, they finished her Cannes 2023 third look…

Here comes the beautiful red carpet look of our dear Sita Mrunal Thakur… She wore a structured white cutout gown with a long train and teamed it with diamond earrings. Ahead of her Cannes 2023 debut, she spoke to the media and said, “I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer.”

Well, Mrunal Thakur is representing the vodka brand Grey Goose at the Cannes 2023 festival…