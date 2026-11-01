HBD Ananya Panday: From Chic Western Looks To Stunning Traditional Styles, Check Out Her Fashion Moments
Bollywood’s glam doll Ananya Panday turned a year older and is celebrating her 28th birthday today. On this special occasion, let us check out her stunning fashion tale.
Ananya Panday looked owned a complete modish look in her off-shoulder black gown! Her blushy cheeks, statement ring and bun hairdo finished off her look!
Ananya Panday looked owned a complete modish look in her off-shoulder black gown! Her blushy cheeks, statement ring and bun hairdo finished off her look!
Well, this traditional pattu six-yard wonder definitely ups your festive look and adds that dash of festive glam to your Diwali parties!
On to a romantic date??? Then, why late? Just mimic Ananya…
Finally, let’s end this glam tale with a beautiful light-blue Anarkali set. This can be also one of the best picks for your evening and reception parties!
Happy Birthday Ananya…