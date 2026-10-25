Mallika Sherawat Birthday Special: From Murder To Welcome Check Out Her Career Highlights
Bollywood’s popular actress Mallika Sherawat is well known for her bold roles in Hindi cinema.
She rose to fame with Khwahish (2003) and romantic thriller Murder (2004) movies.
She also gained popularity with Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006) and Welcome (2007) movies and build her own fan base in Bollywood too.
She also acted in a few Hollywood movies like Hisss and Politics of Love (2011).
Mallika Sherawat also made her presence at 2005 Cannes Film Festival and received honorary citizenship from the City of Los Angeles in 2009.
Of late, she also participated in India’s biggest reality show ‘The Traitors Hindi’ and managed to survive in the show till 10th episode. Unfortunately, she was murdered by the traitors although she was an innocent contestant!
Happy Birthday Mallika Sherawat…