Samantha Once Again Steals The Spotlight With Her Latest Photo Dump
Tollywood’s ace actress Samantha is currently enjoying her pregnancy phase and is leaving no stone unturned in treating her fans with her frequent photo dumps.
Coming to her latest Insta post, she treated her fans looking gorgeous in the multi-coloured outfit!
Sam flaunted her baby bump in this pic and looked amazing wearing a multi-coloured long top and teamed it with matching three-fourth sleeved jacket!
Coming to this pic, she looked beautiful sporting in a floral jacket!
The white saree which is enhanced with floral embroidery underneath the off-white jacket took her classy appeal a notch higher.
Even the bun hairdo, simple earrings and the blushy cheeks rounded her classy look!
And this one needs a special mention as Sam stole the spotlight with her simple green saree!
Although it is a simple plain saree, the full-sleeved long jacket made it turn into a special one and added that contemporary vibe to Samantha’s appeal!