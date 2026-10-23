Samantha’s Latest Photo Dump Is All About Fashion, Success And Nostalgia
Our dear Samantha is currently enjoying her pregnancy phase. Although she is in her third trimester, she is treating the fashion influencers with her frequent photo dumps!
Let us start off with this black outfit… She looked amazing wearing a high-neck black top and teamed it with matching dupatta and silver jewellery!
Samanatha’s new venture ‘Secret Alchemist’ crossed 120 crore revenue mark and also plans a new signature collection. Thus, Sam happily shared this big news and delighted her fans!
Sam’s MIB’s 100 crores poster!
Sam is currently hosting Celebrity Master Chef Tamil and is treating the small screen audience with her amazing fashion choice!
Sam’s MIB and Secret Alchemist both crossed Rs 100 crores this year itself adding a perfect celebratory moment to her career, isn’t it?
Wow… This childhood pic just stole the hearts!