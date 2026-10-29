10 Foods Items You Can Eat For Naturally Healthy, Shiny Hair
Eggs
Eggs are rich in protein and biotin, nutrients that support normal hair growth and help maintain strong hair strands.
Almonds and Walnuts
These nuts provide vitamin E, healthy fats and other nutrients that support scalp and hair health.
Spinach
Spinach contains iron, folate and vitamins that help support healthy hair. Adequate iron is particularly important for people prone to iron deficiency.
Fatty Fish
Salmon and sardines provide protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which contribute to overall health and help maintain a healthy scalp.
Yoghurt
Yoghurt offers protein and vitamin B12, depending on the variety, to support the nutritional needs of healthy hair.
Guava
Guava is rich in vitamin C, which helps the body produce collagen and absorb iron from plant-based foods.
Pumpkin Seeds
These seeds provide zinc, iron and healthy fats. Zinc is essential for normal hair growth and tissue repair.
Lentils and Beans
An affordable source of plant protein, iron and folate, lentils and beans can help meet the nutritional needs of healthy hair.
Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potatoes contain beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A to support normal scalp health.
Avocados
Avocados contain healthy fats and vitamin E, making them a nutritious addition to a balanced diet that supports overall hair health.