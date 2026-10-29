7 Easy Tips To Keep Your Digestive System Happy
Increase fiber intake
Incorporate fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans and lentils into your diet. Fibre is beneficial for regular bowel movements and healthy gut.
HYDRATE ALL DAY
Drink plenty of water to soften stools and aid digestion. Drink water, NOT sugar sweetened water.
Add probiotic foods to your diet
Probiotics can be beneficial to the gut from foods that are fermented like curd and other fermented foods.
Don't rush through eating
Take your time to eat, chew the food well and do not eat fast. Mindful eating can help you tune in to your fullness signals, and can help alleviate the possible discomfort in the digestive system.
Move Your Body – continue moving
Exercise – walking, cycling or yoga can help to keep bowels regular and promote good digestive health.
Don't indulge in too much caffeine!
Your body's natural rhythms include digestion, which is aided by a good sleep. Establish a regular sleep schedule and get a good night's sleep.
Put yourself in charge of stress and listen to your inner voice
Stress may cause stomach upset, bloating, difficulty digesting, etc. Stress can disrupt the digestion process and exacerbate symptoms, like bloating or stomach discomfort. Practice deep breathing, relaxation and/or meditation, and identify foods that cause discomfort.