7 Ways to make your skin look more flawless
Don't let yourself get dehydrated throughout the day
Staying hydrated by drinking sufficient amount of water will keep your body functions normal, and avoid dehydration that can cause dull skin. Have some water on hand and take a sip of it throughout the day.
Try to eat your way to healthier-looking skin
Eat fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds and protein rich foods. Vitamin C, healthy fats are crucial for maintaining the skin's normal function and overall skin health.
Get a Good Night's Sleep
Try to get 7-9 hours of sleep per night if an adult. Good, consistent sleep allows the body to heal itself and consistent sleep will give a better appearance.
Never Skip Sunscreen
The most important way to prevent premature aging, sun damage and irregular pigmentation is to keep the skin protected from the sun. Apply a broad spectrum SPF30+ or higher in the morning and as needed; reapply as needed.
Use of Aloe Vera is suggested
The gel of aloe vera can be used to help alleviate some mild skin irritations. Use a fragrance-free product, do a patch test and discontinue use if it makes the skin red or itchy.
Get rid of the use of drying agents
Wash face gently with a mild face wash and then apply a skin moisturiser suitable for skin type. Steer clear of any rough scrubs, lemon juice and baking soda as these can irritate and strip away the skin's protective barrier.
Practice Positive Thinking
Try some gentle yoga, meditation or take a short walk, or take a few minutes of deep breathing. Stress management techniques can reduce rashes of the skin that result from stress, and improve overall health.