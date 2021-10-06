IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit beats Kohli, Dhoni in a T20 record
Rohit Sharma
Having scored over 9,000 runs in 355 T20 games, Rohit is one of the best batsmen in the shortest format of the game.
Rohit in T20 cricket
Rohit was a part of the Indian team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and has won the IPL six times, including five times as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain. His maiden IPL trophy came with Deccan Chargers in 2009.
Rohit’s latest T20 record
Rohit, whose last T20 game was MI’s clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday in the underway IPL 2021, became the first Indian batsman to reach 400 T20 sixes.
MI vs RR
Rohit struck the milestone boundary during MI vs RR in Sharjah on Tuesday. Rohit struck two sixes during MI’s successful chase of 91.
T20 record
While Rohit was the first Indian batsman to 400 sixes, he was overall seventh batsman to the landmark after Chris Gayle (1,042), Kieron Pollard (758), Andre Russell (510), Brendon McCullum (485), Shane Watson (467) and AB de Villiers (434).
Suresh Raina
In the list of most sixes among Indian batsmen, former Indian batsman Suresh Raina is in second place with 325 sixes in 336 matches.
Virat Kohli
With 320 sixes to his name in T20s, Kohli is 80 big hits away from joining Rohit in the 400-club.
MS Dhoni
With 304 sixes, former India captain MS Dhoni is fourth and Yuvraj Singh with 261 strikes completes the top five in the list.
Pakistan’s Babar Azam surpasses India captain Virat Kohli in a T20 record