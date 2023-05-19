Top 5 batters with most centuries in IPL
Indian Premier League
The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently underway, with the group stage nearing its end.
Centuries
As many as 8 batters have scored a century each in IPL 2023, with Virat Kohli being the latest batsman to do so.
Top 5
Let’s take a look at top 5 batters with most hundreds in IPL history.
#5
With TWO 100s, there are multiple names in 5th place: Stokes, Gilchrist, Murali Vijay, Sehwag, De Kock, McCullum, Rahane, Dhawan.
#4
De Villiers and Samson are joint-fourth in the list having scored THREE centuries each in the IPL.
#3
The trio of David Warner, KL Rahul, and Shane Watson are placed third in the list of most IPL tons with FOUR centuries each.
#2
Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Butter has the second-most centuries in IPL history – FIVE.
#1
Kohli has equalled Chris Gayle’s record of most IPL hundreds – SIX.