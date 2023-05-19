Virat Kohli's Record-Breaking 62-Ball Century in RCB vs SRH IPL Clash

Live
Virat Kohli scored a 62-ball century during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad
Virat Kohli scored a 62-ball century during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. This was Kohli's sixth century in the IPL, tying him with his former teammate Chris Gayle for the most centuries in the tournament. Kohli reached his century with a six over mid-on off Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
He started the innings with two consecutive boundaries off Bhuvneshwar. Kohli, who hit 12 fours and four sixes, received support from his captain Faf du Plessis as they formed a record partnership that practically secured the victory for RCB. Kohli's four out of six centuries were achieved in the remarkable 2016 season, where he scored the highest-ever total of 973 runs. After reaching the century, Kohli was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar as he was caught by Glenn Phillips in the deep.