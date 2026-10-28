2026 Hyundai Bayon Launched : Price 10 lakhs (ex-showroom)
The car has been positioned alongside the Creta in the compact SUV segment, it aims to target the lower end of the market with a quirky design, modern features and a smooth and refined powertrain.
The 2026 Bayon is available in a choice of seven variants: HX2, HX3, HX3 Plus, HX5, HX6, HX8 and HX10.
Prices for the Hyundai Bayon range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).
Unlike the more traditional proportions of the Creta, the Bayon takes on a more unconventional approach with a quirky crossover-like design.
In profile, the quirky 17-inch alloy wheels stand out as a signature design element.
The Bayon also gets thick cladding, tall roof rails and muscular haunches for added road presence.
The rear-end styling mimics the front-end with LED taillamps arranged in a similar inverted ‘L-shaped’ cluster, a silver applique on the bumper and ‘Bayon’ lettering on the tailgate.
Hyundai is offering the Bayon in six monotone colour options:
• Atlas White
• Titanium Black
• Fiery Red
• Classy Blue
• Golden Bronze
• Ecotonic Grey
Not all shades are available in all the variants, so do check out variant-wise colours availability.