Cars under ₹1 Crore in India -2026
Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric
₹85.00 Lakhs (Ex-showroom price)
The Land Rover Defender is a full-size luxury 4x4 offered in 90, 110, 130, and performance-focused Octa body styles. Every variant gets an 8-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive.
The BMW i5 LWB price in India starts at Rs 79.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The i5 LWB (Long Wheelbase) is a longer, more spacious, and more comfort-oriented version of the i5 M60, which has been on sale in India since 2024.
Land Rover Range Rover
The Velar is a stylish SUV that looks premium and upmarket from all angles. It has premium interior with high quality materials that look more expensive than they actually are.
The BMW X3 price in India starts at ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the X3 rivals the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Lexus NX, and Volvo XC60 in the luxury mid-size SUV segmentin India starts at ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
The BMW M340i price in India starts at Rs 77.80 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW M340i on road price in Hyderabad begins at Rs 96.87 lakh.
The exact price of the Denza D9 will vary depending on the trim level and powertrain option that will be made available in India. However, the fully electric luxury MPV is expected to be priced at around the Rs 80 lakh to Rs 90 lakh mark (ex-showroom)
The Audi Q7 is a full size 7 seater luxury SUV based on the MLB Evo platform. As a top selling Audi SUV globally, the Q7 has found plenty of takers in India as well.
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class price in India starts at Rs 81.50 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.48 crore. The E-Class is a luxury sedan that is positioned between the Mercedes C-Class and S-Class, and is sold in India in long wheelbase (LWB) form only.