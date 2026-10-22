Gmail Spam: How to Report & Delete Unwanted Emails
Spot the Spam
Spam emails can contain phishing links, scams or malware. Gmail lets you quickly report suspicious messages.
Report an Email
Open Gmail on your computer and select the unwanted email. Click Report spam at the top.
Delete Spam
Go to More > Spam from Gmail’s left-side menu. Click Delete all spam messages now to remove them.
Recover a Mistake
Accidentally reported a genuine email? Open the Spam folder. Select the message and click Not spam to restore it.
Stop Unwanted Messages
For legitimate newsletters, use Unsubscribe instead of reporting spam. Gmail uses spam reports to better identify similar unwanted emails.