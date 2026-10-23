Google Photos Turns Your Old Photos Into a Smart Digital Wardrobe
AI Creates Your Digital Wardrobe
Google Photos is adding an AI-powered digital wardrobe that identifies clothes from your old photos. The feature creates an organised collection of outfits, helping users rediscover pieces already in their closet.
Find and Organise Your Clothes
Clothes can be sorted into categories such as tops, bottoms, shoes, jewellery and accessories. Users can combine different pieces to create looks for work, travel, weddings or casual occasions.
Mix, Match and Preview Outfits
A virtual try-on option will let users preview selected outfits digitally before getting dressed. The feature is designed to make everyday outfit planning quicker, easier and more creative.
Android Users Get the New Feature
The wardrobe feature is expected to roll out on Android during summer 2026. Once available, users can open the automatically created wardrobe, mix and match items, and save favourite looks.
Your Digital Closet, Simplified
Google Photos can turn clothing spotted in your photo library into a convenient digital wardrobe. Users can save outfit combinations as moodboards, making it easier to plan looks for different occasions.