Google Wallet Can Now Track Online Orders
One Place for Deliveries
Google Wallet can show online order details without visiting multiple retailer or courier websites. It pulls eligible receipt and tracking information directly from Gmail.
Automatic Tracking
Upcoming deliveries can appear automatically on the Google Wallet home screen. Users can view receipts, tracking numbers and shipping updates in one place.
Turn On Gmail Settings
Open Gmail → Settings → Google account → enable ‘Package tracking’. Also turn on ‘Smart features and personalisation’ to allow order information access.
Check Your Orders
Open Google Wallet and tap an order to view its delivery details. ‘View more’ lets users browse eligible purchases and older orders.
Track the Package
Tap ‘Track Package’ to access the courier’s official tracking page. More detailed shipment updates are available through the carrier.
Availability
The feature currently works only for users in the ‘United States’. Google has not announced when Wallet order tracking will expand to other regions.