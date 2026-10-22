How to Find Your Wi-Fi Password Easily
No More Router Hunting
Forgot your long Wi-Fi password? Your smartphone can help you find it quickly. Both Android phones and iPhones offer built-in options to view saved Wi-Fi details.
Android: Open Wi-Fi Settings
Open Settings → Network & Internet → Internet; some phones may show Wi-Fi under Connections. Select the Wi-Fi network your phone is currently connected to.
Android: Use the Share Option
Tap Share and verify your identity using your fingerprint, face recognition or phone passcode. A QR code and, on many Android devices, the password will appear, making sharing easier.
iPhone: View Your Current Password
Go to Settings → Wi-Fi, tap the “i” beside your connected network and select Password. Authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID or your passcode to reveal the password.
Find Older Wi-Fi Passwords
On supported iPhones, tap Edit in Wi-Fi settings to view networks you have previously joined. Apple devices using the same iCloud Keychain can also access saved Wi-Fi passwords.
Share Safely, Stay Secure
QR codes make connecting devices easier, while sharing your password only with trusted people protects your network. Keep passwords in a secure password manager or encrypted file and change them periodically.