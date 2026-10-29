How to Remove Personal Data from Google Search
Check What’s Online
Use Google’s Results About You tool to check whether your phone number, email or address appears in Search. Sign in, add the details you want monitored and enable email or app notifications.
Request Removal
Find the unwanted result on Google Search and open the three-dot menu. Select Remove result, choose the relevant reason and submit your request.
Remove Sensitive Data
Google accepts requests involving IDs, bank details, passwords, medical records and personal signatures. Submit URLs and supporting information through Google’s personal-content removal form.
Contact the Website
Removing a result from Google does not delete the information from the original website. Contact the website owner and request that the content be removed or updated.
Clear Outdated Results
Use Google’s outdated-content tool when deleted or changed information still appears in Search. For removed images, submit the image URL through Google’s outdated-image removal process.
What Happens Next?
Google reviews requests and may ask for additional information before deciding. Search removal only reduces visibility; completely deleting personal information requires action on the websites hosting it.