List of Top Ten Scooters for Ladies
Honda Activa
As compared to the older Activa models, the latest model is loaded with features. Its low seat and ample boot space make it ideal for women.
Tvs Jupiter
The TVS Jupiter is the best lightweight scooty for ladies. Its impressive 17 colours and 7 variants attract women and men riders
Hero Pleasure Plus
The Hero Pleasure Plus is the female latest model scooty. It comes in 4 variants and 6 colours. You also get a sem-digital instrument cluster for Bluetooth connectivity.
Piaggio Vespa
Piaggio Vespa has a retro yet modern look. It is one of the oldest two-wheelers in the world. Its classic design, features, and simplicity make it a favourite among the youth.
Tvs Scooty Pep+
The TVS Scooty Pep+ is equipped with a mobile charging socket, under-seat hook storage, and TVS’s patented ‘Eazy’ stand technology that reduces the efforts to put the two-wheeler on the main stand & best for ladies scooty
Honda Dio
It comes with features similar to the Honda Activa and is one of the best two-wheelers for ladies
Suzuki Access
This has got classic yet simple design equipped with ride quality accompanied by good suspension makes it perfect for two wheeler for ladies
Yamahi Fascino 125
The Yamaha Fascino 125 is a tough competitor to the Vespa. Its design is a perfect retro-modern and unique paint scheme that makes the look quite appealing
Yamaha Ray Zr 125
Piaggio Vespa has a retro yet modern look. It is one of the oldest two-wheelers in the world. Its classic design, features, and simplicity make it a favourite among the youth.
Tvs Scooty Zest 110
Piaggio Vespa has a retro yet modern look. It is one of the oldest two-wheelers in the world. Its classic design, features, and simplicity make it a favourite among the youth & scooty for women.