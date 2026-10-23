WhatsApp Stickers: How to Create, Customise and Share Sticker Packs
Make Your Own Stickers
WhatsApp now lets users create custom stickers directly inside chats. Turn gallery photos or camera shots into stickers without third-party apps.
Turn Photos Into Stickers
Open the sticker section, tap Create, and select a photo. Add emojis, text or drawings, then tap the arrow to send it.
Generate Stickers With AI
Choose Create → Generate with AI and describe the sticker you want. Pick your favourite result and save it alongside your other stickers.
Build Your Own Sticker Pack
Select your custom stickers and choose Add to sticker pack. Create a new pack, give it a name and keep related stickers together.
Add & Share Packs Easily
New stickers can be added to an existing custom pack anytime. Use Share sticker pack to send the complete pack to another chat.
Know the Sticker Rules
A custom pack needs at least 3 stickers and can contain up to 30. Only user-created stickers can be added; WhatsApp’s default packs cannot be mixed with custom ones.