10 Key Points You Need To Know About Ghaziabad Woman, Gym Trainer Accused Of Plotting Husband’s Murder
CCTV Captures Woman Leaving Home
Footage reportedly shows Priya Sharma leaving her rented flat in Vasundhara Sector 1 at around 5:17 am on October 26.
Gym Trainer Arrives Minutes Later
About three minutes after Priya left, her gym trainer, Pratap Singh, was allegedly seen entering the residential society and heading towards the couple’s home.
Husband Allegedly Stabbed While Sleeping
Police allege that Pratap attacked Shashank Kantharia while he was asleep, stabbing him multiple times.
Neighbours Hear Screams
Neighbours reportedly heard Shashank’s screams and the couple’s three-year-old child crying, prompting them to rush out of their homes.
Suspect Caught While Trying To Flee
Pratap allegedly fled around 5:23 am. Residents chased him after noticing him carrying two knives and later caught him near the society’s main gate with help from bikers and a security guard.
Victim Found Seriously Injured
Shashank was discovered on the building’s top floor about 20 minutes later and rushed to hospital. His brother said he suffered injuries to his head, neck, shoulder and chest, including lung damage.
Police Allege Wife Facilitated Entry
Investigators allege that Priya helped Pratap enter the society and left the gate unlocked, despite the residential complex having an entry-approval system for outsiders.
The Two Reportedly Met At A Gym
According to police, Priya had been visiting Pratap’s gym for around seven to eight months. The two allegedly grew close and communicated through WhatsApp.
Police Claim They Planned To Marry
Investigators allege that the pair planned to marry and decided to attack Shashank after he learned about their relationship and considered moving elsewhere after Diwali.
Both Accused Arrested
Priya and Pratap have been arrested in connection with the alleged conspiracy. Shashank’s family said they had not suspected any serious dispute between the couple.