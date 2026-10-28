7 Things To Know About Five Baby Orangutans Found Abandoned In Odisha
Five Baby Orangutans Were Found In Odisha
Villagers discovered five infant orangutans in a plantation in Odisha in early September 2026. Their unusual appearance raised questions about how the animals had reached the area.
They Were Thousands Of Kilometres From Home
Orangutans are native to the rainforests of Borneo and Sumatra in Southeast Asia. Odisha lies more than 2,700 kilometres from their natural range.
The Baby Apes Were Taken To A Zoo
Following their rescue, the infants were taken to Nandankanan Zoo in Odisha. They are receiving care as experts assess their condition and needs.
Classical Music Is Reportedly Being Played For Them
Zoo keepers have reportedly played classical music to help soothe the young orangutans. Their care highlights the special attention vulnerable infant animals may require in unfamiliar surroundings.
Their Mothers May Have Been Killed
Experts believe the infants' mothers were likely killed before the babies were taken away. Orangutans can remain dependent on their mothers for years, making the loss particularly serious.
The Discovery Has Raised Concerns About Wildlife Trafficking
Wildlife experts say the case highlights concerns about the illegal movement of exotic animals into India. Rare animals can attract wealthy buyers who view them as status symbols.
Orangutans Are Critically Endangered
The species faces major threats from habitat loss and other human activities. Conservation estimates cited by the Associated Press put the wild population at around 119,500.