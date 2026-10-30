Cyclone Arnab: 7 Things To Know About The Storm That Hit India's East Coast
Arnab Developed Over The Bay Of Bengal
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclone Arnab on October 26, 2026.
It Made Landfall Along The Andhra Pradesh Coast
The cyclone crossed the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast on October 28 as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds reported at around 125–135 kmph.
Three Deaths Were Reported In Andhra Pradesh
Three people reportedly died in separate incidents involving falling trees and live electrical wires as the cyclone affected the state.
More Than 87,000 People Were Evacuated
Authorities moved thousands of residents to safer locations, including around 57,000 people in Andhra Pradesh and more than 30,000 in Odisha, as a precaution.
Odisha And Chhattisgarh Also Faced Heavy Rainfall
The storm's impact extended beyond the coastline, bringing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, strong winds and flooding concerns to neighbouring states.
Chhattisgarh's Sky Appeared Unusually Red
Videos from areas including Kirandul in Dantewada district showed a striking reddish sky. Dust and iron-rich soil lifted by strong winds could contribute to such colours, but the exact cause of the Chhattisgarh phenomenon was not independently confirmed.
The Cyclone Weakened After Moving Inland
By October 29, Arnab had weakened into a depression over southern Chhattisgarh and adjoining southern Odisha. However, its remnants continued to bring rainfall concerns across parts of central and eastern India.