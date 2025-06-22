1st Test: India, England players wear black armbands to pay respect to David Lawrence

India and England players wore black armbands during the third day of the first Test at Headingley to pay their respect to former English pacer David Lawrence who passed away on Saturday.

There was a round of applause from both teams and crowd before start of play on Day 3.

"Both teams are wearing black armbands to pay their respects to former England Cricketer, David 'Syd' Lawrence, who has sadly passed away. There was a moment's applause before start of play on Day 3," BCCI posted on X.

Lawrence died at the age of 61 after battling Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Lawrence MBE following his brave battle with Motor Neurone Disease. 'Syd’ was an inspirational figure on and off the cricket field and no more so than to his family who were with him when he passed," a statement from Lawrence family shared by Gloucestershire read.

After making his international debut in 1988, Lawrence played five Tests between 1988 and 1992, taking 18 wickets, including a famous five-wicket-haul against the West Indies at The Oval in 1991 - in the same innings he dismissed the great Viv Richards.

His international career was tragically cut short in 1992 by a horrific knee injury sustained during a Test match in Wellington, New Zealand. In 2023, He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, a life-shortening neurological disorder which causes muscle weakness that gets worse over a few months or years.

Born on January 28, 1964, Lawrence made his first-class debut in 1981 for Gloucestershire at just 17. He played 170 first-class matches for Gloucestershire, taking 477 wickets at 31.27, including a best of 7 for 47 against Warwickshire. Over a 16-year career, he became a club icon for his fearless fast bowling.

In one-day cricket, he claimed 148 wickets in 110 appearances, with a standout 6 for 20 against a Combined Universities XI in 1991 - the third best return in Gloucestershire’s 50-over history.

Coming back to the match, England lost overnight batter Ollie Pope early in the session as pacer Prasidh Krishna bagged his first wicket of the match. Pope departed after playing a knock of 106. Harry Brook continued his hard hitting before he fell to Mohammed Siraj.