BCCI will be covered in National Sports Governance Bill

The BCCI will come under the purview of the National Sports Governance Bill that is set to be introduced in Parliament on Wednesday and will be required to take recognition from the proposed National Sports Board even though it is not reliant on government funding.

This was revealed by a top Sports Ministry source on Tuesday.

“Like all National Sports federations (NSFs), the BCCI will have to comply with the law of the land once this Bill becomes an Act. They don’t take ministry funding but an Act of Parliament applies to them,” the source said.

“They will remain an autonomous body like all other NSFs but their disputes, if any, will also come to the proposed National Sports Tribunal which will become the dispute resolution body for sports matter ranging from elections to selection,” the source added.

“However, this Bill does not mean government control on any NSF. Government will be a facilitator in ensuring good governance, not an enforcer.” The BCCI has become a part of the Olympic movement after cricket was included in the 2028 Los Angeles Games where it will be played in the T20 format.

The long-awaited Sports Governance Bill seeks to institutionalise a strong framework for timely elections, administrative accountability, athlete welfare and reduction in litigation through a slew of measures. The National Sports Board (NSB), appointed entirely by the central government, will have sweeping powers to grant and even suspend recognition of federations based on complaints or “its own motion” for violations ranging from electoral irregularities to financial misappropriation. The Bill makes some concessions on the thorny issue of age cap of administrators by allowing those in the bracket of 70 to 75 to contest elections if the concerned international bodies do not object. In electoral matters, the Bill will accept the “supremacy” of the Olympic Charter and the statutes of the International Federations.

The proposed NSB will comprise a chairperson, and its members will be appointed by the central government from “amongst persons of ability, integrity and standing.” The appointments would be done based on the recommendations of a search-cum-selection committee, according to the Bill that has been finalised after extensive consultations with stake-holders and public inputs. The selection committee would be made up of the Cabinet Secretary or Secretary Sports as chairperson, the Director General of the Sports Authority of India, two sports administrators who have each served as the President or Secretary General or Treasurer of a National Sports Body and one eminent sportsperson who is a Dronacharya, or Khel Ratna or Arjuna awardee.