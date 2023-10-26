Be sportive, recognise Fist Ball and we promise Hum Honge Kamyab young players urge the govt

Hyderabad: Fistball which is a sport of European origin, primarily played in the German-speaking nations of Austria, Germany, and Switzerland, as well as in Brazil has gained immense popularity in India in a short period of five years.

Not to be left behind, Telangana players got recognition in the National Fist ball Championship twice and are expecting good performance at the Seventh Senior National Fistball Championship said Subhash Agarwal, a Philanthropist. He also handed over jerseys to fist-ball players on Wednesday.

Talking to Hans India, he said, the objective of the game is similar to volleyball, in that teams try to hit a ball over a net, but the rules vary from volleyball in several major ways.

According to Venkat, Secretary of Telangana Fistball Association, “Though it looks like volleyball, this game needs more physical strength and stamina”.

He said a group of 20 players that includes one team of girls and boys would be representing Telangana at the Seventh Senior National Fistball Championship from October 27 to October 29 in Tamil Nadu. The Championship will be held at AVK Vidyalaya Kallipatti, Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu.

Venkat added that the Union government has not yet given recognition to this game though the association submitted many representations to the Central government. Recognition would help the game achieve heights. This game also needs encouragement from sponsors so that many young players can take part, he said.

Subhash Agarwal said that authorities should take all necessary measures to see that youth adopt this game in large numbers. This is one of those sports which helps to boost physical and mental health.

Aavantika, Captain of Telangana Fist Ball and MBA second-year student of Villa Mary College said, “I have been playing fist ball for the past four years”. She said she was a sports bug from childhood and was interested in playing various games and this game has similarities with Volleyball.

“This is my seventh championship and I am thrilled and also confident that we will surely win the match,” she added. Santosh, Captain of Telangana Fist Ball, said “I have been playing fist ball since 2016 and also won several medals. This game is still new in India but has attracted a lot of young boys and girls. Many more are interested but since it is a game that needs good money, some are hesitating. If the government gives recognition to this game, then the State can achieve greater heights”, he said. Naveen and Manasi also echoed their feelings.