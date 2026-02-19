  1. Home
Brevis, bowlers make short work of UAE

Brevis, bowlers make short work of UAE
Dewald Brevis warmed up nicely with some monstrous sixes as South Africa hardly broke sweat during a walk-in-the-park six-wicket victory over United Arab Emirates in their final group league fixture of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 123, the Proteas romped home in 13.1 overs with Aiden Markram smashing 28 off 11 balls to set the stage for young Brevis who also helped himself to a 36 off 25 balls.

Ryan Rickleton hit some lusty sixes to get 30 off 16 balls in an all-round effort. With the big Super Eights match against India coming up on Sunday, South Africa needed Brevis to fire, and he did have a good session out there in the middle. The pull off a bouncer sent down by wrong-footed left-arm seamer Muhammad Jawadullah was a treat for the eyes.

Brevis quickly went onto the backfoot and pulled it from above the eyeline into the top tier of the square leg stand. When left-arm spinner Haider Ali tossed one outside the off-stump, Brevis thumped it over extra cover into the Hill B of the Feroz Shah Kotla stands.

Brief Scores: UAE: 122 for 6 in 20 overs (Alishan Sharafu 45; Anrich Nortje 2/28, Corbin Bosch 3/12). South Africa: 123 for 4 in 12.3 overs (Aiden Markram 28, Ryan Rickelton 30, Dewald Brevis 36).

