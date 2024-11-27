Champions League: Feyenoord stun Man City, Inter go on top; Arsenal thrash Sporting

New Delhi: Feyenoord came from 3-0 down to score three late goals to hold Manchester City to a 3-3 draw and earned a point against Pep Guardiola side in the Champions League match.

Erling Haaland struck twice, his first making him the fastest player to 50 goal involvements in Champions League history when he scored from the penalty spot just before the break in just his 44th appearance in the competition.

Ilkay Gundogan’s effort had initially put the hosts in complete control. But the Dutch side scored three times in the final 15 minutes through Anis Hadj Moussa, Santiago Gimenez and David Hancko to grab a point.

Hadj Moussa took advantage of some hesitant defending to offer the visitors hope before Santiago Gimenez tapped in to reduce the deficit further. That set up a thrilling finish, and David Hancko sparked wild celebrations by heading in from Igor Paixao's cross.

In other match, a Dimarco free kick deflected by Lukeba gives Inter Milan a narrow win over Leipzig as they moved to the league phase summit with 13 points after five games.

Simone Inzaghi's side took the lead in the 27th minute, when Castello Lukeba diverted Federico Dimarco's free-kick beyond his own goalkeeper.

Denzel Dumfries fired wide just after the break while Yann Sommer denied Antonio Nusa at the other end, as the Nerazzurri secured a fifth successive clean sheet in this season's competition.

Elsewhere, Arsenal cruised to an emphatic 5-1 victory over Sporting CP with a dominant attacking display in Lisbon. Gabriel Martinelli tapped in an early opener, before Kai Havertz finished a well-worked team goal and Gabriel headed home a set piece just before half-time.

Sporting emerged with intent after the break and got a goal back through Gonçalo Inácio, but Bukayo Saka's penalty and Leandro Trossard's header from a rebound wrapped up Arsenal's victory.

FC Bayern beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 on Tuesday night to seal three crucial points in the Champions League.

Minjae Kim's close-range header ensured Bayern extended their winning run without conceding to seven matches across all competitions. The Korea Republic international nodded emphatically into the roof of the net after the Paris defence were unable to clear Joshua Kimmich's swirling delivery from a corner.

Paris, who were reduced to ten men just before the hour mark following Ousmane Dembélé's dismissal for a second booking, could have gone further behind but for Matvei Safonov's fingertip save to turn Jamal Musiala's powerful strike onto the post.