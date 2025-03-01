Live
Champions Trophy: Klassen to captain SA as Markram goes off due to hamstring issue
Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klassen will captain South Africa in the remainder of their 2025 Champions Trophy Group B match against England here on Saturday as Aiden Markram won’t be on the field for the rest of the game due to a right hamstring issue.
Broadcast visuals from Saturday’s ongoing game at the National Stadium in Karachi showed Markram going off the field soon after making a tremendous diving save at mid-off. An update from Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that Markram will be back on the field to lead the Proteas.
"Aiden Markram is experiencing discomfort in his right hamstring. As a precaution, he will not field for the remainder of the innings and will bat only if required. Heinrich Klaasen will captain for the rest of the match,” said the CSA.
Markram had stepped in to be South Africa’s captain after regular skipper Temba Bavuma and opener Tony de Zorzi were ruled out due to illness. The duo being ruled out has paved the way for Klassen and Tristan Stubbs to be included in the playing eleven for the match against England, South Africa's last league match..
South Africa, currently in second place in Group B, need to win over England to seal their spot in the semifinals. Previously, Australia became the first team to enter the semifinals after their match against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. England are already out of contention after losing to both Australia and Afghanistan.
But South Africa and Australia will find out their semifinal opponents only on Sunday night after India and New Zealand play their final Group A game of the eight-team tournament at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. As of now, India will play their semifinal in Dubai on March 4, while the other last four game will be played in Lahore on March 5.