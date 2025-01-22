BCCI Faces ICC's Firm Warning Over Champions Trophy Kit Controversy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is facing controversy over its reluctance to have ‘Pakistan’ printed on the Indian team’s kits for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Reports suggest that the BCCI is hesitant to include the host nation’s name, especially since the tournament matches are set to be played in Dubai instead of Pakistan. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has made it clear that the Indian team must follow the rules and display the host nation’s name on the kit, as Pakistan is the official host for the tournament.

An ICC official emphasized, "It is the responsibility of every team to add the tournament logo to their jerseys. All teams must comply with this rule." The ICC has warned that if the ‘Pakistan’ logo is not included, strict action could be taken against the Indian team.

According to ICC norms, all participating teams are required to have the host country’s name on their jerseys, regardless of where the actual matches are held. Although reports from IANS suggested that the BCCI is reluctant to have ‘Pakistan’ on the team shirts, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied receiving any such communication from the Indian board.

The relationship between the BCCI and PCB has been tense in recent months, particularly after India’s refusal to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. However, a compromise was eventually reached. There is also uncertainty over whether India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, will be allowed to travel to Pakistan for the curtain-raiser event with other team captains. It remains unclear if the BCCI will permit his participation across the border.