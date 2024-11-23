BGT 2024-25: Jaiswal’s application, commitment to form a partnership was so impressive, says Gilchrist

Perth: Praising Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten 90 runs in India’s second innings on Day Two of the first Test against Australia, former wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist commended the opener for his application and commitment in sharing a vital 172-run stand with KL Rahul.

In front of 32,368 fans at the sun-baked Perth Stadium, Jaiswal, playing his first Test in Australia, came off a duck in the first innings, but showed balanced composure and aggression to be in complete control of his fabulous knock, laced with seven fours and two sixes.

His ninth Test fifty came in 123 balls – the slowest half-century of his career so far, but it was the adjustments he showed – his ability to soak pressure, play close to his body, and bring out the bat face late which made for great viewing, before unleashing his powerful shots in an unbroken 172-run stand with Rahul, who is 62 not out, as India swelled its lead to 218 runs.

“Those who have seen him play know that he’s quite an attacking player. He lights up the Indian Premier League (IPL), but even in Test cricket in India, he’s been the real aggressor. He has a high (number) of sixes in his career in a short space of time, so to show the application and commitment to form that partnership that was so vitally important for India’s case has been really impressive,” said Gilchrist to Fox Sports.

Similar views were echoed by former Australia batter Mike Hussey. "I wanted to see him in Australia, on bouncy pitches, to see how he'd handle it, but this innings shows he can handle any conditions around the world."

Former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann reckons the efforts of Jaiswal and Rahul have given India an upper hand over the hosts’ in the match, with three days to go. "It was a tough day, but hats off to the two Indian batters. They were excellent today and weathered the storm and they got to the stage where they could take the game on.”

"India are well ahead of the game. The wicket has settled down a little bit but that is more because the Australia bowlers were tired from the first innings and having to bat two hours today."

On Fox Sports, ex-Australia opener David Warner noted the absence of injured all-rounder Cameron Green due to a back injury needing surgery hurt Australia in their inability to separate Jaiswal and Rahul. “Is this where Australia misses Cameron Green’s big bursts of bouncers? (It is) just that Mitch Marsh can’t quite do that. He doesn’t have that height or probably that 5km/h more (of speed).”

Hussey, too, echoed in the same vein. “Cameron Green’s definitely a loss to this Australian team. He had so much flexibility. His bowling was high-quality. (It was a) heavy ball. He can pitch the ball up and look for swing and seam, but he can also give you a burst of that short-pitched stuff, and it’s tough to face.”