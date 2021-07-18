India vs Sri Lanka: Captain Shikhar Dhawan credits IPL for fearless cricket from young players

Shikhar Dhawan credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) after young players like Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan helped India register a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first One-Day International (ODI) on Sunday.



With the win, India went 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series. Shaw was named the Player of the Match for his knock of 43 off 24 balls during India's chase of 263 in Colombo. ODI debutant Kishan built a crucial 85-run stand with Dhawan for the second wicket as the Jharkhand batsman scored 59 off 42 balls.

"All our boys, most of them have played earlier. They're very matured. Very happy with the way they played. Knew that wicket has a bit of turn but the way our spinners bowled from the 10th over, they got us back straightaway. All three spinners. When we batted, it was great to watch from the other end. Great strength to have them.

The way the young boys play IPL, get so much exposure, their confidence level is very high. The way Prithvi and Ishan batted, they finished the game in the first 15 overs. I thought about it (his hundred) but there were not many runs left. So the focus was on being not out. Even when Surya came in and batted, it looked so easy. I was like maybe I have to improve my skill," Dhawan said during the post-match presentation on Sunday.

India go 1-0 up 👊



Skipper Shikhar Dhawan scores an unbeaten 86 as the visitors win with 80 deliveries remaining. #SLvIND | https://t.co/trHbMrCpo8 pic.twitter.com/3rNnhBzMwt — ICC (@ICC) July 18, 2021

In the absence of the main Indian team, this young side, led by Dhawan, dominated across departments against Sri Lanka in the opening game.



Kishan became the only second batsman in the history of the game to score 50-plus scores on both Twenty20 International (T20I) and ODI debut after South Africa's Rassie Van der Dussen. Kishan had scored 56 off 32 balls in India's seven-wicket win over England in Ahmedabad in March this year.

Kishan, who turned 23 on Sunday, also became only the second Indian batsman to score 50-plus scores on debut in multiple formats. Pravin Amre, who is a renowned name in the coaching circuit in the country, had registered 50-plus scores on his ODI and Test debut.

"Started well but they varied the pace well. Our batsmen couldn't get the rhythm going. Way Indian players played, they're very aggressive. We all know how good they are but our bowlers need to improve. Have to execute our plans well," Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said after his side's loss.

Shaw, who suffered a blow to his helmet while batting in the second innings, said," It's fine now (about the blow to the helmet). Rahul sir didn't say anything, I just went with my instinct and waited for the loose balls. Obviously wanted to keep the scoreboard ticking and yeah. Pitch was very nice. The first innings also was good but I think it got better in the second innings. Enjoy pace. Maybe after being hit on the head I lost a bit of focus."

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (July 20) in Colombo.