IPL 2024: CSK or RCB, who will seal final playoff spot amid rain threat in Chennai?

Chennai: As the ongoing IPL 2024 inches closer to its culmination, the excitement remains at the pinnacle as five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fight for the final playoff berth in their last league stage encounter.

Table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have already booked their place for the knockout stages but the last team to join them in the playoffs is yet to be ascertained.

RCB are on a five-match winning streak after outclassing Delhi Capitals by 47 runs in their previous game. Despite the forgettable start, the Bengaluru-based franchise gained momentum in the middle of the season to stay alive in the title race. With 12 points in 13 matches, RCB are placed sixth in the standings.

RCB must need to win the match against CSK to bolster their hopes of a title finish. It is not just a win but by a certain margin to better their net run-rate than the defending champions.

On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai hold 14 points in 13 games and currently occupying fourth spot in the points table. A win against RCB will make them the final team to progress to playoffs.

However, they can still qualify even after losing the match on the basis of net run rate (NRR). CSK need to minimise the losing margin to keep their NRR intact.

There is also a possibility of a washout as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Chennai on Friday and Saturday (match day).

In case of a washout or a truncated match, the scenarios will favour the hosts more than RCB. Both teams will get a point each in case of no result while if the overs are reduced, RCB will find it difficult to support their NRR even after a win.

Chennai will host Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.