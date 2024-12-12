  • Menu
Losses galore for PCB if it pulls out of Champions Trophy over hosting deadlock

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board could face revenue losses, lawsuits and also risk in-ternational alienation if it decides to withdraw from the ICC Champions Trophy over a deadlock on the mode of organising the 50-over event scheduled in February-March next year.

A senior cricket administrator here, who is well-versed with the organisation of ICC events, told PTI on Wednesday that it would not be an easy decision for the PCB to pull out if the hybrid model is not accepted in entirety by the ICC and the BCCI.

“Pakistan has not only signed a host agreement with the ICC but like all other participating nations in the event, it has also signed a mandatory Members’ Participation Agreement (MPA) with the ICC,” the administrator explained.

