Rajat Patidar Scores Quick 125 in Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarterfinal Against North East Zone

Rajat Patidar smashed a rapid 125 off 80 balls for Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2025 quarterfinal against North East Zone at Bengaluru. This was his 14th first-class century.

Indian player Rajat Patidar scored a quick century on the first day of the Duleep Trophy 2025 quarterfinal between Central Zone and North East Zone at BCCI Ground 2 in Bengaluru.

Patidar, captain of Central Zone, made 125 runs off 80 balls, including 18 fours and 2 sixes.

This was his 14th century in first-class cricket. He came to bat after Aryan Juyal, who had scored 60 runs, retired hurt. Patidar reached his half-century in just 42 balls.

He was dismissed by Jotin Pheiroijam for 125. In the same innings, Danish Malewar also scored a century off 144 balls.

