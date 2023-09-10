Rohit is just hanging by a thread, getting a game because he is captain, says Greg Blewett

New Delhi: Former Australian cricketer Greg Blewett said that he felt India skipper Rohit Sharma was just clinging on to the side and his place in the team might be somewhat dependent on his leadership role.

Even though Rohit Sharma experienced initial success upon assuming the role of full-time captain, he has yet to guide India to victory in significant ICC tournaments. In the 2022 T20 World Cup, the Indian opener witnessed his team's elimination in the semifinals and lost the World Test Championship final against Australia in June this year.

"I am worried about India's ODI captain. I really am. Rohit Sharma is just clinging on, and I would have thought that India might have made a move by now on the one-day leadership," said Blewett on the Willow Talk Cricket Podcast.

Blewett went on to say that he can see things going wrong for India in the World Cup and doesn't think Rohit can help them win the title this year.

"I just can see it going wrong again for India. They always get to these World Cups and they just don't get it done and I’m just not sure that Rohit is getting it done for them," he added.

When asked about potential future alternatives, Blewett may not possess a definitive response at this time. However, he firmly asserts that Rohit no longer merits a position in India's starting lineup. He contends that Rohit's inclusion in India's Playing XI is primarily attributed to his captaincy role.

"Virat as a leader? I think he is done and I don't know whether you can go back to him now. I don't know, I just see that Rohit is just hanging by a thread. He is getting a game at the moment because he is captain. And I don't know whether that's the right way to go," said Blewett.