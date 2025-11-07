Smith to lead NSW in Sheffield Shield for first time in 8 years

Sydney: Veteran batter Steve Smith will lead a star-studded New South Wales side, featuring five members of Australia’s first Ashes Test squad, for the first time in eight years in their Sheffield Shield clash with Victoria at the Sydney Cricket Ground, beginning on Monday.

Smith has come in for New South Wales' regular captain Jack Edwards to fine tune his tactical nous ahead of the Ashes opener.

Smith, who will lead Australia in the first Test against England in Pat Cummins' absence, last week played his first game in two months, peeling off 118 against Queensland in a drawn match under Edwards' leadership.

Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will come into the Blues’ side, forming a potent bowling attack alongside spinner Nathan Lyon and all-rounder Jack Edwards. Josh Philippe also returns from Australian duty for the clash to take the gloves.

Smith will pull the strings as Starc and Hazlewood both play their first Shield games of the summer, while Lyon also enjoys his final pre-Ashes tune-up.

Edwards is viewed as a future leader in Australian cricket, taking over as NSW's full-time captain in both formats last season, while he also led Australia A in two one-dayers last month in India.

Smith last led the Test side in Sri Lanka earlier this year and Australia have not lost under his leadership in the six times he has filled in for Cummins over the past four years.

NSW and Victoria will play for the Hodge-Matthews Trophy, a perpetual trophy awarded to the winner of each Sheffield Shield clash between the sides, recognising their historic rivalry dating back to 1856.

NSW squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Ollie Davies, Jack Edwards, Ryan Hadley, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Konstas, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Will Salzmann, Mitchell Starc.