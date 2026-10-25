Daniil Medvedev defends first tour-level title after Almaty win

Almaty: World No.5 Daniil Medvedev on Sunday successfully defended a tour-level title for the first time in his career as he won the Almaty Open in back-to-back years.

The top seed defeated Georgian qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-7(6), 6-1, 6-3 in the ATP 250 event's final in 1 hour and 53 minutes for his fourth trophy of a productive year.

Medvedev previously won titles on the outdoor hard courts of Brisbane, Dubai and Chengdu this year and now has an indoor hard court title to his name. This is also his 25th tour-level title.

"It is just a matter of time, luck, a moment," Medvedev said on successfully defending a title. "I was feeling fresh, physically good. Sascha (Bublik) being injured in the semis gave me an extra push in the final, and I am happy to finally do it."

The Russian had lost the first set against the five-time ATP tour champion after he failed to convert a set point in the tie-break. He then put up an improved performance in the second one.

Medvedev broke Basilashvili twice in the second set - once in the second game and then in the sixth - before holding to force a decider. The former World No.1 then went a break up early in the third set and then broke in the ninth game to close the set and win the match.

"It was not easy, but I had my chances in the first set. I got a bit unlucky," Medvedev continued in his interview. "I knew I would probably have my chances to turn the match around, and it was not easy. But I am happy to win."

The win has also boosted Medvedev's chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals, having missed out on playing the season-ending championship last year. He is now No.5 in the ATP live race to Turin and has 2670 points. He stands 790 clear of the 10th-placed Alex de Minaur, who is the first player outside the qualification cut.



