‘Jayaho Ramanuja’ review: A spiritually uplifting tribute to Sri Ramanujacharya

Rating: 3/5

Directed and played by Lion Dr. Sai Venkat, Jayaho Ramanuja showcases the inspirational story of Sri Ramanujacharya.Produced by Sai Prasanna and Pravallika under Sudarshanam Productions, this mythical movie showcases the teachings and inspirational stories of Sri Ramanujacharya. This includes some great actors such as Jo Sharma, Suman and Pravallika and shows genuine effort to make the legacy of the highly-respected philosopher known to younger generations.

Story

Set in the 11 th Century, Sri Ramanujacharya was born in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu and grew up to be an educated spiritual leader. Having studied the Vedas and furthering his education with Yadavaprakasa in Kanchi, Sri Ramanujacharya has a spiritual journey which includes some hardship. This movie showcases some major events from his life and details his mission to spread spiritual teachings. It follows him and his mission to teach people that everyone is equal.

Performances

Lion Dr. Sai Venkat gives a dedicated performance to play the title role. The Dashavatara scenes were very intense. Jo Sharma plays the love interest well. Veteran actor Suman adds weight to his role as the Delhi Sultan. Pravallika should be praised for playing a variety of roles including Lord Krishna, Narada and Raghunatha Swamy. Gururaj also has a presence as the spiritual guru. The supporting cast do well.

Technicalities

Sai Venkat should be praised for trying to create a relatable movie about the life of a respected spiritual reformer. The scene with the Kanchi princess and evil spirit was well done with great visual effects. The Dashavatara of Lord Maha Vishnu was great. The debate before the climax about the divinity of Lord Venkateswara was very spiritual and added some great drama. The spiritual songs add to the movie. The music in the background helps with the spiritual vibe. The cinematography was well done to show the time period but in some areas it could have been more tight. Overall it shows a genuine effort from the team.

Analysis

Jayaho Ramanuja has a meaningful theme focusing on equality, spiritual knowledge and religious harmony. The best parts of the movie were the major historical events and the acting. Some areas could have been more smooth and tight but overall the movie had a spiritual vibe.

The ending hinted towards a sequel with the name Avatar Ramanuja 2 which adds some intrigue. If you enjoy mythical movies, spiritual history and want to learn more about the legacy of Sri Ramanujacharya then this is worth watching in the cinema.