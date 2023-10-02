  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports

EG Table Tennis team selections held

World Table Tennis Day
x

World Table Tennis Day

Highlights

Rajamahendravaram: The East Godavari district table tennis team selections were held at Gowthami Table Tennis Academy in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday....

Rajamahendravaram: The East Godavari district table tennis team selections were held at Gowthami Table Tennis Academy in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. All the players selected in these competitions will represent East Godavari district at Andhra Pradesh State-level inter-district Table Tennis Championship to be held in Anantapur from October 13 to 16.

These competitions and selection process were done under the supervision of Association president JVV Appareddy, treasurer K Satyanarayana (Bhimu), vice-president PVV Satyanarayana Rao, coach and secretary VTV Subbarao. Y Vaishnavi Surya, Charvi Phalgun, G Siri Pavani, P Srilakshmi, and G Tanyasri were selected in women’s section. In men’s section, T Prabhat Sai, B Tanush, Charan Karthik, AD Manikantha and Y Manju Avinash were selected. K Sharanya Reddy, K Amrita Reddy, K Kavya, and S Tanvi were placed in the Under-17 girls category. In the

Under-17 boys category, S Trishal Rajkumar, B Sai Joshit, Naman Jain, S Lohit Surya, and S Mohit Sri Kapish were selected.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X