EG Table Tennis team selections held

Rajamahendravaram: The East Godavari district table tennis team selections were held at Gowthami Table Tennis Academy in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. All the players selected in these competitions will represent East Godavari district at Andhra Pradesh State-level inter-district Table Tennis Championship to be held in Anantapur from October 13 to 16.

These competitions and selection process were done under the supervision of Association president JVV Appareddy, treasurer K Satyanarayana (Bhimu), vice-president PVV Satyanarayana Rao, coach and secretary VTV Subbarao. Y Vaishnavi Surya, Charvi Phalgun, G Siri Pavani, P Srilakshmi, and G Tanyasri were selected in women’s section. In men’s section, T Prabhat Sai, B Tanush, Charan Karthik, AD Manikantha and Y Manju Avinash were selected. K Sharanya Reddy, K Amrita Reddy, K Kavya, and S Tanvi were placed in the Under-17 girls category. In the

Under-17 boys category, S Trishal Rajkumar, B Sai Joshit, Naman Jain, S Lohit Surya, and S Mohit Sri Kapish were selected.