Roberto Firmino to miss Liverpool's next 3 games, Jurgen Klopp confirms

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is set to miss the Reds' next three games due to an injury, head coach Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Speaking at the pre-match conference on Friday, ahead of Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest, Klopp revealed Firmino had picked up a muscle injury and was out of their upcoming home game. The Brazilian forward will most likely not feature in Liverpool's subsequent games against West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur as well.

"Unfortunately Bobby picked up a muscle issue a little bit. We will see how long that takes. It's not too serious but he is definitely out for tomorrow and next week we have two more games, I would say they are impossible as well and then we will see. We have to take it day by day," said Klopp at the conference.

This does not come as great news for Liverpool fans, especially after Firmino announced he would be leaving the club at the end of the season. If he does miss the next three games, it would mean Firmino would have just five more matches with the club he has been associated with since 2015.

Klopp also assured that Liverpool had no other injury concerns ahead of their game against Forest at Anfield.

Liverpool are coming off an excellent 6-1 victory over Leeds United, where Mohamed Salah clinched a brace. The second goal put Salah just one behind Reds legend Robbie Fowler. In 297 matches across competitions, Salah, Liverpool's current fifth-leading scorer, has netted 182 goals for Liverpool, whereas Fowler had scored 183 goals in 369 competitive appearances.

When asked about Salah's upcoming milestone, Klopp said, "I worked together with him for so long and was always stood more or less next to him when he broke the next record. But last week when I heard he had the most left-footed goals in Premier League history, I have to say, that's insane. Then you see the names below, Fowler, Van Persie, Giggs, stuff like this, Premier League greats, absolutely. That's massive. How it always is in life, as long as you are together you appreciate some things maybe not as much as you should. We do."

"Saying that, surpassing Robbie in another stat, I know that Mo likes these kinds of things and will fill his tank definitely for the game, but I don't know the numbers about his assists but that's pretty good as well, so he doesn't forget it's important or really nice to break a record but much more important that we win the game and for that, you sometimes rather pass the ball than shoot yourself," the German boss added.

'Darwin Nunez is a machine,' says Klopp

Klopp also backed Darwin Nunez, who has not shone as yet in his maiden campaign at Anfield. In the last seven Premier League matches, Nunez has netted just three goals, including a brace in Liverpool's 7-0 victory over Manchester United. Overall, the Uruguayan striker has 15 goals and four assists in 37 matches for the Reds this season.

"Darwin is a player with a different skill set to all our other players. That's good. He's a real handful, he's a machine and he's scored already a decent number of goals, so that's all fine. But yes, of course, he's still adapting. His English is still not great, if not existing at all, we are working on that massively," said Klopp.

Liverpool are still nine points away from Champions League qualification. They are scheduled to take on Nottingham Forest on Saturday at Anfield.