Goran Ivanisevic quits as Rybakina’s coach after Aus Open elimination

New Delhi : Goran Ivanisevic has stepped down as Elena Rybakina’s coach after her fourth-round exit from the Australian Open, the former announced on Tuesday.

The No. 6 seed Rybakina, who was the 2023 Australian Open finalist, suffered a 3-6, 6-1, 3-6 loss at the hands of No.19 seed Madison Keys of America in the fourth round of the season's first major on Monday.

In a statement on social media, Ivanisevic confirmed his departure from the role. "After our trial period that finished with the Australian Open, I wish Elena and her team best of luck moving forward," he shared on his Instagram story.

Before Rybakina, Ivanisevic was most recently coaching Serbian great Novak Djokovic. The duo split in March 2024, having spent six seasons together in which Djokovic won 12 Grand Slam titles.

As a player, Ivanisevic was one of the biggest servers in the world and climbed as high as World No. 2. The Croatian won 22 tour-level singles titles, including a run to the 2001 Wimbledon title as a wild card.

World No. 5 Rybakina had hired Ivanisevic as her new coach for the 2025 WTA Tour season. The 2022 Wimbledon champion announced the hiring on media day at the WTA Finals in Riyadh last November.

Ivanisevic's departure comes in the wake of Rybakina’s previous long-time coach Stefano Vukov rejoining her team. Vukov had been provisionally suspended by the WTA tour due to a potential breach of the tour’s Code of Conduct and is under a confidential and private investigation.

He served as Rybakina's coach from 2019 until just before the 2024 US Open, when the 25-year-old parted ways with him. She has reached No. 3 in the world and earned her sole major the 2022 Wimbledon title, while being coached by Vukov.