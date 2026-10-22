'He looks better today': Hazlewood confirms Smith will bat after neck discomfort

Gqeberha: Australia fast-bowler Josh Hazlewood has confirmed that veteran Steve Smith will be batting on Day 5 despite the neck discomfort that troubled him on Day 4 of the second Test against South Africa at the St George's Park here.

Smith experienced neck issues while batting in the first innings, when he was dismissed on 28 in a shock Australia collapse of 99 all out before the visitors were asked to follow-on as they were still trailing by 326 runs in reply to South Africa's 425 in the first innings.

Smith did not come out to bat in the second innings, as Matt Renshaw was promoted to Smith's No. 4 spot. He was seen in the viewing area with a neck cushion as Beau Webster was promoted to No. 5 before Scott Boland came in as a nightwatchman at the dying stages of the day.

With Australia at 156/4, they are fighting to save the Test match, and Hazlewood issued a positive update on the veteran batter, confirming that he will be out in the crease.

"Yeah, I think it was just a sore neck, really. It wasn't like from an incident or anything? I don't think so. I think it's probably just from time in the middle and fielding in the slips, batting, training, all that sort of thing. Different beds and different pillows every second night on tour doesn't help.

"And, yeah, I'm accustomed to a sore neck from time to time as well. So it's very, very annoying. I think particularly when you're batting, it can be quite frustrating or quite debilitating. So he looks better today, I think. He'll obviously bat at some stage. And, yeah, he's the best in the world," Hazlewood said before the rain-forced delayed start to Day 5.

He did not confirm whether Smith will be out next when a wicket falls. "Too hard to tell. I think if it's not next it's the one after, I think. So, yeah, we'll see him," the speedster added.







