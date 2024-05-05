  • Menu
ISSF World Cup Baku: Trap shooter Vivaan misses final, bows out in shoot-off

ISSF World Cup Baku: Trap shooter Vivaan misses final, bows out in shoot-off
Highlights

Vivaan Kapoor bowed out 2-3 in a shoot-off with Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Matthew John Coward-Holley of Great Britain, as none of the Indian trap shooters made the title round at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Vivaan shot 120 in qualification to get into a three-way shoot-off for the sixth and final qualifying spot with Ireland’s former junior world champion Ian O’Sullivan, besides Coward-Holley.

While Ian missed his opening attempt in the shoot-off to exit first, Vivaan fought on only to miss his third shoot-off shot as Coward-Holley nailed all three targets to go through. Vivaan had to settle for seventh place.

The other India scores of the day are:

Women’s Trap - Rajeshwari Kumari (score 108, rank 23rd), Shreyasi Singh (score 107, rank 29th), Manish Keer (score 105, rank 38th)

Men’s Trap - Prithviraj Tondaiman (score 117, rank 24th), Bhowneesh Mendiratta (score 116, rank 39th).

