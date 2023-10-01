Karthik, Gulveer finish 2-3 in men's 10,000m race

Hangzhou : India continued to pick unexpected medals in the Asian Games in track and field competitions at the Asian Games as distance runners Karthik Kumar and Gulveer Singh bagged a silver and bronze respectively in the Men's 10,000m race at the Hangzhou Olympic Stadium here on Saturday.

Both of them clocked their personal best times as they finished behind Bahrain's Birhanu Yemataw Balew to claim for India the first 2-3 finish in the 19th edition of the Asian Games.

Karthik Kumar, the 24-year-old Armyman from Uttar Pradesh, clocked 28 minutes 15.38 to claim the silver medal while Gulveer Singh finished in a time of 28:17.21 to bag the bronze medal. Balew took the gold medal in 28:13.62.